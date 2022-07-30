Meghan Markle 'asked people to move down' to get better seats at Jubilee

Meghan Markle did not agree to Queen's seating plan at her Thanksgiving Service.

The Sussexes, who flew from London to attend the monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June, allegedly asked for better seats closer to senior royals.

But according to author Tom Bower, the Duchess was not happy with what the Queen had planned for her during the celebrations.

"I was told, unfortunately too late for the book, they were meant to turn up at Wellington Barracks to get on the coach which was set up for the minor royals to go to St Paul's for the Jubilee service.

"They arrived deliberately late so the bus had gone and they could make a grand entrance from a car so they could be seen on the steps, which Netflix obviously needed.

"And then as they walked down the aisle, they get to the seats in the row they are assigned and I'm told they then asked six other people sitting this side of the aisle could they move down so they could sit on the aisle itself.

"And the usher apparently said to them 'you can't, you're sitting in seats eight or nine' or whatever it was and Harry said 'why?'

"And the usher said 'that's what your grandmother ordered'. I'm told that from a military man."