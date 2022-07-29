Nicki Minaj unveils trailer of upcoming docu-series ‘Nicki’

Rapper Nicki Minaj unveiled the teaser of her much-awaited documentary series Nicky on Thursday and fans are loving it.
Taking to her Instagram handle, the Super Bass crooner, 39, shared the teaser of a six-part docuseries, featuring her life and the beginning of her career in the rap world.
Minaj released the 2-minute clip and captioned it, “Coming out SOONER THANK YOU THINK I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work.”
She added, “As I decide on a home for this project, I can’t help but reflect on what I’m including in this doc. Some things are so personal, it’s scary. It’s like NOTHING you’ve seen before & I need it to be handled with care. Love you so much. Thank you for the continued support @bronstudios”
The trailer begins with a young Nicki rapping before a voice appears in the background, "You don't get a manual on how to be a famous rapper. You just learn it as you go."
