Lamar Odom takes swipe at Khloe Kardashian for having baby with Tristan Thompson

Lamar Odom threw shade at ex-wife Khloe Kardashian for having another baby with former cheater boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The former basketball player, who was married to the reality TV star for six years, reacted to the news of Khloe’s pregnancy via surrogacy despite the NBA player’s paternity scandal.

“Oh, [Tristan] got caught cheating again? And they’re gonna have another baby?” the 42-year-old said to Page Six.

“She could have hollered at me for that,” Lamar joked.

Khloe and Lamar parted because of his struggles with substance abuse and infidelity after which The Kardashians star was romantically linked with Tristan.

However, the two ended their on and off romance after Khloe discovered that Tristan has fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he was still seeing her.

Earlier this month, the Good American founder’s representative told People Magazine that Khloe is expecting baby no. 2 with Tristan.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the rep said. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.

"Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters," the insider further noted.

"The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December," the outlet shared.