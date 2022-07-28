Karachi weather update: Intermittent rains continue to lash parts of city

Commuters drive through a flooded street following heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on July 26, Photo: AFP/file

KARACHI: Most parts of the metropolis started receiving rains on Wednesday night under the influence of a prevailing weather system that lashed intermittently till Thursday noon.

The areas that received rainfall included Korangi, Landhi, Sharae Faisal, Azizabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Baldia Town, and Sher Shah.

Following the intermittent showers, the rainwater again accumulated in different areas of the city, causing problems for commuters.

Meanwhile, the Met Office said that the monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in upper and lower parts of the country and likely to strengthen during the next 24 hours.

The Met Office said that intermittent showers are expected in Karachi today and tomorrow (Friday) under the influence of a monsoon low pressure system that persists over northeast Sindh.

Another low-pressure system is being developed over southeast Sindh and adjoining areas, it added.

The Met Office forecast heavy to very heavy rains in parts of Karachi during the two days. It further said that the city is expected to receive light showers on July 30.

Monsoon showers are expected in Nawab Shah, Khairpur, Sukkur and Larkana during the next two days, said the PMD. While, Badin, Thatta and Mirpur Khas are likely to receive light showers today.

The Met Office warned that the continuous downpours in different parts of Balochistan can develop pressure on Hub Dam.