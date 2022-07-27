Leonardo DiCaprio cuts dapper figure in casual ensemble as he goes out for lunch with Jamie Foxx

Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio turned heads in his latest appearance. The star was heading out for lunch with Jamie Foxx in Nerano, Italy, on Wednesday as their European jaunt continued.

The Titanic star,47, and the comedian, 54, looked cheerful and relaxed as they dined at a swanky eatery with a group of pals before enjoying a boat trip.

For their laid-back outing, Leo opted a cool yet classy look. He kept a low profile and wore a face mask the whole time while dressing casually in a white T-shirt, dark grey shorts, and trainers.

He also rocked a gold chain necklace and reflective blue shades while soaking up the sun.

Jamie, on the other hand, wore a white T-shirt and an array of necklaces for the day out where he was seen puffing on a cigar and putting on an animated display.

Leo has been spending time with lots of his famous friends during his summer break in Europe.

In recent weeks he has been spotted with his close friend Tobey Maguire and his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer.

Leonardo is currently in a relationship with model Camila Morrone.



