A$AP Rocky redefines glamour in colourful beanie and pink track pants

A$AP Rocky has set major fashion goals for this summer. The rapper looked stylish in colourful beanie and pink track pants as he stepped out in New York Tuesday.
The Fenty Beauty mogul’s beau chose a casual vibe as he walked with members of his entourage through The Big Apple.
The Good For You singer rocked the summer look with pair of pink track pants, white strips on the outer legs, a graphic t-shirt, and a multi-coloured beanie and sneakers.
He finished off his stylish look with bright pink sunglasses and large diamond earrings.
The new dad appeared to be well rested.
The BET award winner and his girlfriend, Grammy winner Rihanna, 34, welcomed their first child, a son, in May.
