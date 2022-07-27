Oh My Girl’s ex member Jiho to join Park Hyung Sik’s agency?

Oh My Girl’s ex member Jiho seems positive to join Park Hyung Sik’s agency P&S studio, as per reports.
On July 26th P&S released an exclusive statement stating that former Oh My Girl member Jiho has signed with Park Hyung Sik’s agency P&S Studio.
P&S studio stated, "It is true that we had a meeting with Jiho. We are talking positively”.
However, following the statement it appears as though it has yet to be finalized.
Earlier this year in May Jiho bade farewell to WM Entertainment following the expiration of her contract with the group by sharing a hand written letter to her fans.
Jiho debuted in April 2015 as a part of OH MY GIRL.
Kourtney Kardashian asks online trolls to 'delete' their 'finstas and live authentically'
"Nothing romantic", Elon Musk had said.
Shakira is fully confident of her innocence and therefore does not accept a settlement
Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu shares reason of her return to gram
Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly already making ‘small but important’ changes to the monarchy
Express UK reported that Prince Charles may avoid using his own name when King due to negative history