Oh My Girl’s ex member Jiho to join Park Hyung Sik’s agency?

Oh My Girl’s ex member Jiho might join Park Hyung Sik’s agency

Oh My Girl’s ex member Jiho seems positive to join Park Hyung Sik’s agency P&S studio, as per reports.



On July 26th P&S released an exclusive statement stating that former Oh My Girl member Jiho has signed with Park Hyung Sik’s agency P&S Studio.

P&S studio stated, "It is true that we had a meeting with Jiho. We are talking positively”.

However, following the statement it appears as though it has yet to be finalized.

Earlier this year in May Jiho bade farewell to WM Entertainment following the expiration of her contract with the group by sharing a hand written letter to her fans.

Jiho debuted in April 2015 as a part of OH MY GIRL.