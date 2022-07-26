 
close
Tuesday July 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

J-Hope's solo album 'Jack in the Box' makes it to 17th on US Billboard

BTS’s J-Hope’s Jack in the Box secures 17th position on Billboard main album charts

By Web Desk
July 26, 2022
J-Hopes solo album Jack in the Box makes it to 17th on US Billboard

J-Hopes solo  Jack in the Box is winning hearts, as the album reached to 17th  on the US Billboards   in main album charts this week. 

BTS’s rapper-dancer J-Hope’s first formal solo Jack in the Box placed 17th on the Billboard 200.

‘Jack in the Box’ having ten songs, Arson one of the two main tracks of the album, landed at 96th on the Hot 100 main singles chart.

The album also topped iTunes' top albums charts in 49 countries across the globe, upon its release on July 15.

J-Hope departed for US on Monday to perform at the annual Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago on July 31st.

J-Hope is the first Korean artist to headline a major United States festival.