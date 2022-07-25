Prince Harry ‘knows’ William’s children George, Louis will ‘take his place’

file footage

Prince Harry is reportedly aware that his elder brother Prince William’s children, Prince George and Prince Louis, will one day take his place in the royal family, effectively taking the limelight away from him.



Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti recently shared some royal anecdotes on Royally Us, claiming that Prince Harry once said it himself that William’s children will be the one to have the royal spotlight on them soon, taking it away from him.

“There's an interesting thing Prince Harry said ages ago that he kind of knew that he had a certain amount of time in the limelight, his 15 minutes. And eventually Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte would become the new, interesting characters,” Sacerdoti revealed.

Sacerdoti also claimed that Harry ‘knew’ that George, the heir, would be the ‘new him’ when the spotlight shifts on the new royal generation.