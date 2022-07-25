Pippa Middleton’s second daughter name disclosed

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa Middleton recently gave birth to her third child—a baby girl.



The gender of Pippa’s third child was confirmed by royal expert Richard Eden while quoting Michael Middleton, the father of Kate and Pippa Middleton.

However, the name of Duke of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton niece was not disclosed.

Now, according to a report by the Mirror UK, Pippa has decided to name her second daughter Rose.

Pippa, 38 is married to James Matthews and the couple already have son Arthur, three, and daughter Grace, one, together.

Rose is the sixth grandchild of Carole and Michael Middleton.

During Queen’s platinum jubilee, Pippa Middleton was understood to be 'heavily pregnant' with her third baby when she was photographed with her growing baby bump.