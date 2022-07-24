Woman makes weird claim about Prince Harry's trip to Las Vegas

A woman identified as Carrie Reichert is selling what she described as Prince Harry's pants.
According to The Mirror, the woman claims the Duke of Sussex gave her hi pants 10 years ago in Las Vegas.
Harry is now settled in California with his wife Meghan Markle and two children.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the United States after stepping down from their royal duties.
They recently returned to the UK to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Queen Elizabeth.
Prince Harry ‘couldn’t even keep the scam going’ within the Firm
Blitzers have not just delighted their existing fanbase but also attracted a Pakistani audience
Prince Harry ‘wasting’ ‘a dozen’ officers ‘armed to the teeth’ on 1 percenter security
One of the most loved couples in Hollywood tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are currently in Paris enjoying their romantic honeymoon with their kids
Chelsea Handler’s heartwarming reaction to JLo and Ben Affleck’s photo on social media post her split