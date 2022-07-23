Kid Cudi walks off stage mid-show as crowd throws bottles at him: Watch

FileFootage

Kid Cudi was recently harrased by the concertgoers at Rolling Loud in Miami on Friday prompting him to walk off the stage.



A video from the event has been making rounds on the internet in which the rapper can be seen getting hit by a water bottle during his performance.

Cudi told the audience if items continue to get thrown at him then he’d cut his performance short.

“I will (expletive) leave. If I get hit with one more (expletive) thing — if I see one more (expletive) thing on this (expletive) stage, I’m leaving,” he says in the video. “Don’t (expletive) with me.”

However, another water bottle was launched toward the rapper, promoting Cudi to drop his mic and leave the stage as the crowd chanted Kanye West's name.

The Donda 2 rapper made a surprise appearance during Lil Durk’s stage after he was replaced by Cudi to headline the event earlier this week.