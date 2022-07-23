Punjab CM election: Ruling coalition wants full court to hear PML-Q petition

ISLAMABAD: The ruling coalition Saturday sought the formation of a full court to hear the petition filed by the PML-Q against the controversial ruling of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari.
The development comes as a three-member bench of the Supreme Court took up the petition and summoned the deputy speaker and issued notices to Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and others.
In a joint statement, the ruling alliance demanded of the top court to fix SCBA’s review petition on Article 63-A, PML-Q’s petition and other similar applications for hearing together.
More to follow...
