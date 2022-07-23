Punjab CM election: Ruling coalition wants full court to hear PML-Q petition

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, JUI-F chief Fazal-ur-Rehman, MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other heads of the coalition parties attend a meeting. Photo: Geo News/file

ISLAMABAD: The ruling coalition Saturday sought the formation of a full court to hear the petition filed by the PML-Q against the controversial ruling of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari.

The development comes as a three-member bench of the Supreme Court took up the petition and summoned the deputy speaker and issued notices to Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and others.

In a joint statement, the ruling alliance demanded of the top court to fix SCBA’s review petition on Article 63-A, PML-Q’s petition and other similar applications for hearing together.

More to follow...