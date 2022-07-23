All eyes on SC as PML-Q files petition against Mazari’s ruling

PTI workers gathered outside Supreme Court Lahore registry building.— Jaleel Rathore/ Twitter

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the Supreme Court will take up a petition filed against Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari’s ruling about the rejection of the PML-Q's votes during the crucial run-off election for the slot of the chief minister at 10:00am on Saturday (today).



Taking to his Twitter account, Fawad Chaudhry said, “The apex court will hear the case tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 10 am. We will be looking for justice from SC.”

Following an unexpected move by PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, PTI and PML-Q filed a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) Lahore Registry against Dost Mazari’s ruling which cited the Supreme Court's opinion on Article 63(A) for rejecting 10 votes polled in favour of Pervez Elahi "against the party line."

Earlier, after a crucial session of the Punjab assembly, PML-N's candidate Hamza Shahbaz retained the post of the Punjab CM against Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi through a three-vote victory.



Following the counting of votes, the deputy speaker, citing Article 63A of the Constitution, rejected 10 votes cast by the PML-Q members. As a result, Hamza received 179 votes, while Elahi managed to bag 176 votes.

After the election, a joint parliamentary party meeting of PTI and PML-Q deliberated on Dost Mazari’s ruling. Later, they reached the apex court's Lahore Registry to submit the petition.

Pervez Elahi’s counsel Aamir Saeed Rawn filed the petition in the SC in which Hamza Shahbaz, Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari and the chief secretary were made parties.

While talking to the media, Aamir Saeed said Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari had interpreted the SC verdict wrong, therefore, Chief Justice Pakistan (CJP) should take sou motu notice.

On the occasion, PTI leader Yasmeen Rashid said that “186 members of Punjab assembly are present here, therefore I request that court should be opened immediately.”

