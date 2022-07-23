Singer Bibi breaks down during Instagram live

Singer Hyung-Seo Kim, known as Bibi, recently broke down in tears during her Instagram live, leaving fans worried.

On July 21, Bibi went live on Instagram where she talked her tough work routine, "I want a break, but I can't take one."

"I have to work hard. I don't have a choice. Fans have no idea about my hard work, "the singer said bursting into tears.

The video spread like wildfire, raising concerns between the online communities and her fans as they suspected her company's overly arranged schedule served as pressure on the singer.

On July 22, the controversy turned when the singer explained on her Instagram, "I apologize for all the concerns raised because of me. I have been currently working on the upcoming album and I feel like the burnout took over me."

She continued to shed light on how demanding her profession was while mentioning how supportive her family has been throughout her journey. She ended the note by appreciating her audience for understanding her.

The 24-year-old singer made her debut in 2019 and has been performing since. She went to the stage with Yoon Fu-fu at the 2022 Coachella Festival held in April. She also appeared on ABC's Good Morning America in June.