Meghan Markle doctored her Wikipedia to match up to Harry's royal role: Claim

Meghan Markle doctored her Wikipedia to match up to Harry's royal role

Meghan Markle seemingly ensured to be known for her activism amid dating Prince Harry.

In a massive PR move, the Duchess of Sussex elevated herself as an 'activist' and a 'humanitarian' on the page.

Author Tom Bower in his book notes that Wikipedia history shows Meghan removed “the model who held case #24 on the US version of the television game show “Deal or No Deal.”

"Markle is actively involved in the socio-political arena," was instead added.

"She has also worked with The United Nations Women, where, as an Advocate, she presented at UN Headquarters for the HeforShe Gender Equality Campaign in September 2014," it read.



Tom Bower in his explosive new book 'Revenge; Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors.'

PR company to oversee the changes to her image.