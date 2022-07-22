Jessica Alba opens up about her childhood: ‘I grew up in survival mode’

Jessica Alba spoke candidly about growing up in “survival mode” during her childhood in latest interview.



Speaking to Glamour Magazine, the Fantastic Four star recounted the time when her parents were living from “paycheck to paycheck”.

“I grew up in survival mode. It was like I was born into. My parents were just like, ‘Here’s your life’. And I was like, I want a better life than that. I don’t want to be in survival mode all the time,” she revealed to magazine.

Jessica shared that she began acting at the age of 11 and “won an acting competition in Beverly Hills”.

“I wanted to be an actress since, forever. I think I always fantasised about living in someone else's skin and someone else's reality. So, for me, it was a way to fit into the world if I get to be somebody else,” said the Honey actress.

In addition, Jessica also spoke up on the “lack of diversity” in Hollywood while she called Marvel as “very Caucasian”.

“Even if you look at the Marvel movies that’s the biggest driver of fantasy and what’s happening right now in entertainment, because it’s sort of the family thing, it’s still quite Caucasian,” she explained.