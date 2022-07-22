Billie Eilish all smiles as she joins brother Finneas at local baseball match

American singer Billie Eilish chose to spend some quality time with her brother Finneas as they were spotted together at the baseball match in Los Angeles Thursday.

The Bad Guy hitmaker cheered local side Los Angeles Dodgers to a narrow victory as they took on California rivals San Francisco Giants at the 56,000-capacity Dodger Stadium.



Billie put on a sporty display sporting a Dodgers shirt and was accompanied by brother Finneas and a small group of friends as they watched the home side come from behind to win the game 9-6.

Billie looked drop-dead gorgeous in a loose-fitting black T-shirt, which she teamed with a white baseball cap and heavily tinted sunglasses to provide shade on another sunny day in southern California.

Billie became the youngest ever solo headliner at Glastonbury as the festival returned in June for the first time in three years.



