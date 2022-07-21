Not Just A Girl: Shania Twain reveals she ‘lost voice’ after ex-husband’s scandalous affair

Canadian singer Shania Twain recently poured her heart out about her disloyal ex-husband Robert “Mutt” Lange in her upcoming Netflix documentary Not Just A Girl.
In nearly two-minute trailer released on Wednesday, the singer-songwriter revealed how her divorce from Lange had affected her at a deeper level.
“It was similarly intense to losing my parents,” said the Grammy-winning singer
She continued, “I thought I had lost my voice forever. I thought that was it.”
Twain mentioned that her former husband was not only the father of their son, but he also “played an instrumental role in my music career”.
For the unversed, the You’re Still the One hit-maker came to know that Lange was having an affair with her then-personal assistant as well as pal Marie-Anne Thiébaud in 2008.
Following this revelation, the ex couple got divorced in 2010 after 'good' 17 years of marriage.
Apart from her sad love life, the documentary would also reflect on the singer’s successful transition from country crooner to pop star.
Lionel Richie also agreed and added, “She was the first person to break that door open and go across the music genres. She was that trailblazer.”
Reportedly, the country singer's documentary will release on July 26 on Netflix.
Watch the trailer here:
