Prince Harry and Meghan love at UN shows they 'cannot get enough of each other'

Prince Harry attended the UN General Assembly session to deliver a speech on Nelson Mandela Monday.

However, ahead of the his delivery, fans spotted the Duke of Sussex finding comfort in wife Meghan Markle away from the spotlight.

As the mother-of-two reached our for her husband's hands, the Duke is seen affectionately squeezing her leg.

She later wrapped her own fingers around his hand in order to comfort him.

“They just can’t get enough of each other," wrote social media user wrote.



“Love these two for being a comfort for one another, in a world full of criticisms," added another.

“So beautiful to watch," a third wrote.

“It's so genuine!” she added.

Meanwhile, body languages expert Judi James describes how Meghan “calmed” Harry's nerves ahead of the address, “looking confident and sociable”.

Ms James told Express.co.uk: “Harry’s speech might have been delivered with a sombre gravitas but his body language before and after suggested high levels of anxiety and nervousness.