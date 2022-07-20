Ana de Armas sets hearts racing with her captivating photos

Ana de Armas wowed fans with her breathtaking look in a silver metallic gown making us fall in love with her all over again.



The brunette beauty, 34, looked like a fairy on Tuesday as she hit the red carpet with his co-star Ryan Gosling at The Gray Man premiere at London's BFI on the South Bank.

The Knives Out star donned a strapless metallic gown for the glam event as she chose a smoky eye and stylish blush lip.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling, 43, who plays the action film's title character cut a stylish figure in power blue blazer which he teamed with smart salmon trousers.

In the film, Ryan plays the role of CIA agent Court Gentry as he squares off against former CIA agent Lloyd Hansen, played by Chris.

The film also features Ana as Dani Miranda, Regé-Jean Page as Carmichael, Alfre Woodard as Maurice Cahill, and Billy Bob Thornton as Donald Fitzroy.