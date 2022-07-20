Ben Affleck’s daughter proves loyalty to mom Jennifer Garner by snubbing dad’s wedding

File Footage

Ben Affleck’s eldest daughter Violet Affleck did not appear to witness his wedding with Jennifer Lopez to prove her loyalty to mom Jennifer Garner.



The Marry Me actor revealed in her newsletter On The JLo that the only family members present while she tied the knot with the Gone Girl star were her child Emme and Affleck’s other daughter Seraphina.

Now, an insider told The Post the reason why the 16-year-old chose not attend the wedding, “Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom.”

Meanwhile, Garner has not reacted to the news of her ex-husband’s surprise wedding with JLo, who was informed about the nuptials just two days before the ceremony as per the insider.

Affleck and Garner started dating in 2004 after he called off his first engagement with Lopez. The two tied the knot in 2005 and welcomed three kids together; Violet, Seraphina and son Samuel.

However, the former couple called it quits after spending 10 years together in 2015 while their divorce was finalized in 2018.

The 49-year-old actor then reconciled with Lopez, who is mother to Emme and Maximilian, in 2021 and the duo got engaged earlier this year before finally exchanging vows in Los Angeles on Saturday.