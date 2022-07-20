Punjab CM re-election: PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat throws weight behind Parvez Elahi

PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain (L) and his brother Pervaiz Elahi (R). — AFP/File

LAHORE: In a major development, PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Wednesday announced support for his cousin Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the upcoming election for Punjab chief minister.



In a statement, Hussain rested all speculation, saying that Elahi will be the party's candidate for the prized slot in the province.

“Those who won the mandate have the right to rule,” Hussain said, in an apparent reference to the Punjab by-polls which saw the Opposition PTI steal the show.

It must be noted that Chaudhry Salik Hussain, the son of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, is currently a federal minister in the coalition government, and Hussain's move to signal support for Elahi shows his tilt towards the PTI.



The PML-Q senior leader advised the political leadership of the country to "think beyond the number game" and focus on resolving the problems of the poor. He also advised the elected representatives to serve the people.

It is pertinent to mention here that voting for the slot of Punjab CM will take place on July 22 and it is expected that PTI candidate Pervez Elahi will win after the party's landslide victory in Sunday's Punjab by-polls which placed it as the largest party in the provincial assembly.

In the Sunday by-elections, the PTI won 15 out of the total 20 seats. PML-N won four and an independent won the remaining seat. Already, before the by-polls, the PTI and the PML-Q coalition had jointly attained the strength of 173 (163 of the PTI and 10 of the PML-Q).

Now, with 15 additional seats, this strength has reached 188, whereas the figure for the simple majority stands at 186. This means the PTI and the PML-Q have crossed that landmark.

Zardari's offer to Shujaat



A day earlier, as part of the government's efforts to retain power in Punjab, Asif Ali Zardari, co-chairman of PPP and a key leader of the ruling alliance, offered Elahi to contest the election as their candidate.

Zardari called on Hussain at his residence and took him into confidence over the decisions taken in a meeting of the ruling alliance.



During the meeting, Zardari urged Hussain to play his role in wooing Elahi. The PPP leader told the PML-Q leader that the government could only move forward if he cooperates.

Zardari said that the ruling coalition is ready to name Elahi as a candidate for the CM slot, asking that he should otherwise have his MPAs support Hamza Shahbaz in the July 22 elections.

Hussain, however, kept silent over the request at the time.

The meeting continued for over an hour, in which matters pertaining to the political situation in Punjab came under discussion. The family members of the PML-Q chief were also present in the meeting.



Zardari left Hussain’s residence making a victory sign.