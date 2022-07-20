Prince Harry speech at UN: Royal expert Tom Bower reveals real reason

Criticising Duke of Sussex Prince Harry over his address to United Nations, royal biographer Tom Bower has disclosed the real reason behind his public appearance.
In an interview with host Piers Morgan, the author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, Bower said about Harry’s keynote address to UN, “He does it because he needs a profile, that's the only way he can get money.”
When asked why the Duke has made public appearances speaking on a wide range of issues, the royal expert said “Everything is built around the future documentary series to promote the Sussexes.
He also dubbed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'scheming, clever', and a real threat to the British royal family.
Tom Bower's book is scheduled for release on July 21.
