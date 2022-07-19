Johnny Depp keeps strictly professional relationship with mystery woman

Johnny Depp's new companion has been brought to light after the actor was spotted with a red-haired mystery woman.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, who hit the stage at Umbria Jazz Festival in Italy, was spotted with the woman over the weekend.

However, TMZ on Monday reported that the 59-year-old actor has been revealed to have a strictly professional relationship with the woman,

The outlet reported that the woman is a teacher who is helping Depp perfect the language for an upcoming film.

Fans previously assumed that the woman must be Depp’s new ladylove as they both were seen arriving at the festival where the actor also played a set with Jeff Beck.

The Edward Scissorhands actor gave off rockstar vibes as he donned a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and a brown fedora hat.

Meanwhile, his new red-haired companion walked behind him, showing off her long legs in a pair of denim shorts and a green T-shirt.