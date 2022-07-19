Meghan Markle snubs father Thomas for UN gig in New York

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are mocked for ignoring Thomas Markle's birthday for UN.

Daily Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden took to Twitter to mock the Sussexes for avoiding a visit to Meghan’s father on his special day.

He said: "Happy birthday to Thomas Markle, who celebrates his 78th birthday today.

"Wouldn't it be kind if Meghan took Prince Harry and their children to meet her father for the first time?

"Instead, Harry is burnishing his right-on credentials by preaching at the United Nations."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex delivered a speech in New York for the UN event.

During the speech, Harry also dubbed Meghan 'his soulmate' and fondly spoke about her love for Africa.