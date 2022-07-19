Meghan Markle snubs father Thomas for UN gig in New York

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are mocked for ignoring Thomas Markle's birthday for UN.
Daily Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden took to Twitter to mock the Sussexes for avoiding a visit to Meghan’s father on his special day.
He said: "Happy birthday to Thomas Markle, who celebrates his 78th birthday today.
"Wouldn't it be kind if Meghan took Prince Harry and their children to meet her father for the first time?
"Instead, Harry is burnishing his right-on credentials by preaching at the United Nations."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex delivered a speech in New York for the UN event.
During the speech, Harry also dubbed Meghan 'his soulmate' and fondly spoke about her love for Africa.
Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez is 'happy' on her marriage with Ben Affleck
Prince Harry said a photograph of Princess Diana with Mandela is "on my wall and in my heart every day."
Disney and its Marvel superheroes will also preview their upcoming films and shows to adoring fans at the sprawling...
The Duke of Sussex blasts world leaders for a "global assault on democracy and freedom"
Lopez confirmed their Vegas wedding in her newsletter Sunday, ending the letter with a new name: Mrs. Jennifer Lynn...
Meghan and Harry accused of using the United Nations event as "a chance for some Netflix content"