Priyanka Chopra turns 40, hubby Nick Jonas showers love on birthday girl, pics

Priyanka Chopra turned 40 on July 18. Marking the big day, her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas, penned a sweet birthday tribute for his wife and gave fans a glimpse into the starlet’s beachside bash.
On Monday, the Runaway singer, 29, posted an adorable slideshow of their romantic getaway and showered love on the Quantico actress in a heartfelt caption of the post.
He wrote, “Happiest birthday to my (heart icon) the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra.”
The Unfinished author commented, “Love of my life.”
In one of the pictures, the Jealous crooner seemed to be holding up a sign that also called Priyanka ‘The Jewel of July’ and said that she had been ‘est. in 1982’.
Other snaps showed the White Tiger and the Close singer sharing a romantic moment on the beach, and in the evening, enjoying a fireworks display. He also shared a picture of Priyanka holding up a card that reads, "Happy Birthday Priyanka, 80's baby!"
The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Malti Marie, in January.
