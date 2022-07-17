Kate Middleton set her heart on different name for Prince George: expert

Kate Middleton reportedly had her heart set on a different name for Prince George but let a dog ‘sniff out’ the best moniker from the pile.

According to The Time, the Duke and Duchess took the family's pet canine Lupo’s help to settle on a final name for their firstborn.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl explained: "Courtiers insisted the pair had not found out the sex of their unborn baby, and friends close to the couple claim William wanted a surprise.

"Although Kate apparently suspected it was a boy and had set her heart on the name Alexander, they had not yet decided what to call their firstborn."

Meanwhile, Prince George reportedly “being increasingly protective” of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

According to Express UK, they were quoted saying, “He’s very protective of his younger siblings and goes out of his way to help his mother with the household chores, especially when it earns him extra time on electronics!”