Meghan Markle won’t be forgiven for ‘what she's done to Charles’

Meghan Markle won’t be able to mend her ties with Camilla as a royal insider claimed that the Duchess of Cornwall won’t ever forgive her daughter-in-law for what ‘she’s done to Charles’.
The future Queen Consort, who turned 75-year-old on Sunday, was reportedly not happy with Prince Harry and his wife over their exit from the royal family.
A source recently hinted that the couple’s move tarred Camilla and Meghan’s relationship.
The Duke of Sussex claimed that the royal family had "literally cut me off" when he exited the Palace. He also said Prince Charles had him ‘let down’.
According to Daily Star, an anonymous source said, “I don’t think the Duchess will ever forgive Meghan for what she’s done to the Prince of Wales."
