Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued EXPLOSIVE ultimatum by royal author

Royal author Tom Bower reportedly told Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that they can’t ‘silence’ him from publishing bombshell claims in a new explosive tell-all that the Sussexes are said to be ‘dreading’, as per Mirror UK.



Investigative royal expert Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, is reportedly chock-full of explosive new claims about Harry and Meghan’s longstanding royal rift since 2020’s Megxit.

Commenting on the book and its contents, royal commentator Sarah Robertson told GB News: “I mean, this book, there are so many more bombshells in it. But yeah, it’s going to send total shockwaves through the Royal Family”

“… And also, through the Sussex camp who have been dreading it. I mean Bower said: 'don’t expect to silence me' to Meghan Markle. He issued that warning. And has he landed a knock-out blow on her, he really has with this,” she added.

“This book is explosive. It is the book that I have been waiting for with bated breath. And I can’t wait to put my hand on the actual whole copy,” Robertson further stated.