‘Delusional’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for thinking they’d ‘have it all’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been ridiculed for thinking they could possibly “have it all” without any of the same work Princess Diana put in, “in weaving the narrative.”

This claim came forward in the new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war with the Windsors by royal author Tom Bower.

One of its excerpts highlighted the ‘delusional” thoughts of the Sussex, in relation to Princess Diana’s success.



“The Sussexes had convinced themselves that their Australian success blessed them with Diana’s magic,” Mr. Bower explained.

But “Meghan could not understand that Diana had won the public's affection after years of work.”

He also pointed out, near the end how “Neither she nor Harry could grasp that emulating Diana required time, to weave a narrative and create a brand from which influence would flow.”

It’s also alleged that Prince Harry once told Meghan Markle that she ‘resembled’ his late mother Diana, and thus may have left her thinking “activism would enhance the brand,” the same way it did for Barack and Michelle Obama.