Prince Harry stays relevant after stepping down from royal duties

Prince Harry will be in New York on Monday to deliver a keynote address at a UN General Assembly meeting for Nelson Mandela Day.

The event begins at 10am EST, with the Duke delivering his remarks around 10:30am.

Harry's supporters see his presence at the event as a sign of his rise on the global stage in contrast to claims in the British tabloids that he would lose importance after stepping down from his royal duties

According to a statement, the General Assembly will hold an informal meeting to mark the observance of "Nelson Mandela International Day", during which the 2020 UN Nelson Mandela Prize will be awarded to Mrs. Marianna V. Vardinoyannis of Greece and Dr. Morissanda Kouyaté of Guinea. The Deputy Secretary-General and the President of the General Assembly will deliver remarks at this event. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is scheduled to deliver the keynote address.

The statement on UN's website said, "On 18 July every year, we invite you to mark Nelson Mandela International Day by making a difference in your communities. Everyone has the ability and the responsibility to change the world for the better! Mandela Day is an occasion for all to take action and inspire change."