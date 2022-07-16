Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa Middleton, her family quit London for good

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews have reportedly quit London for good.



According to royal expert Richard Eden, Pippa and her husband appear to quit London for good after they purchased a lavish home in Berkshire recently.

Eden discloses in his article for Mail Plus on Saturday, “THE Duchess of Cambridge’s sister, Pippa Middleton, and her investment banker husband, James Matthews, appear to have quit London for good. Last Saturday, I disclosed that the couple had bought a £15 million country home in Berkshire.”

“Now, it appears that they’re not keeping their £17 million Chelsea home,” he further said.

The royal expert quoted opera singer Melinda Hughes as saying, “I just saw the departure of Pippa and family, who live on my street. To see them wave goodbye to their London home was quite touching.’