Royals ‘can’t poke the bear’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: report

The Royal Family reportedly ‘fears’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and has no intention to ‘poke the bears’ before the memoir's release.

This revelation has been made by royal author and expert Rebecca English, in an interview with Palace Confidential.

She was quoted saying, “There’s been a suggestion made to me that the palace have really done this because they don’t want to poke the bear that is Harry and Meghan.”

“And they seem to want to keep the peace with them, possibly at the expense of their workforce. I suspect the Palace are willing to take a flurry of bad headlines and television reports on the chin over the next few days in the hope that after that, the whole issue will quietly wither away.”

“I’ve never been at a briefing in my 20-plus years of reporting experience where something has been so comprehensively swept under the carpet.”

Before concluding Ms. Rebecca added, “It’s extraordinary that these allegations can be made at such a high level and the public might never know the result of the review that’s been carried out.”