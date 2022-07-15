Pak vs SL: Babar Azam dismisses security concerns in Sri Lanka

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam speaks to media in Sri Lanka. -PCB

GALLE: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam Friday expressed confidence in Sri Lankan security amid countrywide protests against the president and prime minister seeking their resignations.

Speaking to the media ahead of the first of the two-match series, the Pakistani captain said that they have been “looked after well” by the local authorities.

“We didn't feel unsafe here in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka Cricket has looked after us really well and the security provided to us is great,” Babar Azam said, adding they also played a warm-up game here so everything is fine and they are focused on the series.

“There were no hurdles that made us feel unsafe.”

The squad arrived in Colombo last week when the economic crisis sparked protests, forcing President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country.

The team played a three-day warm-up match in the capital and then travelled to Galle where the test match will start from July 16.

The star batter said Sri Lankan people love cricket and they saw a lot of enthusiasm in the Test series against Australia.

“We hope fans will come to the stadium in this series as well.”

'We are prepared for Test series'

The Pakistani captain said that they will try their best to perform well in the series and the team is well prepared for the task.

“I like the ground in Galle.”

Sri Lankan team is very tough in home conditions, Babar Azam said, adding that Australia's series first gave them an idea of what the conditions would be like.

“We have come here to play after a long time, we have done our homework.”

Galle pitch supports spinners a lot, the skipper said. “Sri Lankan spinners are very good and we have prepared accordingly.”

Defending the inclusion of Yasir Shah in the squad, Babar Azam said he has come back after hard work and hoped that he will give a tough time to the rival team.

‘Virat Kohli needs support’

In a message of support to former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is going through a rough patch, Babar Azam said as a player he knows how to get through and out of tough situations.

“Players need sport at such a time, I sent a message to Kohli to give him support.”

Babar Azam said that Virat Kohli is a great player and has played a lot of cricket.

“Virat Kohli knows how to get out of these things, it takes time but we should lend him support so he comes of out it sooner than earlier," he concluded.

On late Thursday, Babar tweeted a photo with Kohli and extended his support to the former Indian skipper. "This too shall pass. Stay strong," Babar had written for Kohli who last made his international century in 2019.