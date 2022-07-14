Amber Heard in trouble as she loses another bid to defeat Johnny Depp

Amber Heard has been in hot waters since she lost the defamation case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp last month.

The Aquaman actress hardship does not seem to end anytime soon as she has faced another backlash. She has lost her attempt to have the verdict in her trial with the Pirates of The Caribbean star thrown out.

Heard said the US defamation trial was flawed because a jury summons meant for one man was fulfilled by his son, who shares the same name and address.

Judge Penney Azcarate said there was "no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing".

The US Judge said the unnamed juror who did serve "met the statutory requirements for service" and had been questioned and approved by both sides in advance.

"The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict," she said.

The latest ruling comes six weeks after the jury in Fairfax, Virginia, decided that Heard had defamed Depp when she wrote an article saying she had been a victim of domestic abuse. He was awarded $10.35m (£8.2m) damages. However, Heard won one of her counter-claims against him, awarding her $2m (£1.5m).

Amber Heard does not seem to remain quiet as she's making all efforts to get rid of being called defamer.