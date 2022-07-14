Tristan Thompson throws shade at Khloe Kardashian with baby due 'within days'

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson seemingly threw a shade at his past love interest just hours before it was reported that the former couple is expecting their second baby.

According to TMZ, the 38-year-old reality star who shared a four-year-old daughter with the NBA star is expecting another baby via surrogate which is expected to arrive "within days" if not "already."

Khloe’s rep also confirmed the news on Twitter by writing, “True will have a sibling who was conceived in November."

Amidst the buzz around the former couple, the NBA baller posted a first in almost a month as he posed standing at the base of a long pillar of stairs.

"You can't fall if you don't climb,” he captioned the post. "No happiness in living your life on the ground. Keep climbing, step by step."

Fans took the post as a shade at Khloe one wrote, "Can’t climb back to [Khloe] though."

While another wrote: "As long as those are not Koko's stairs, climb all you want."

On the other hand, Khloe also updated her feed around the same time as she reflected on past mistakes.



“There’s no point in looking back,” she captioned the post.