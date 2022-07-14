Noah Schnapp says 'everything is all good' with Doja Cat after message leak storm 

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has apologized to rapper Doja Cat a week after making headlines for leaking their private conversation on the internet.
Schnapp, who gained popularity after playing Will Byers on the Netflix’s blockbuster hit horror sci-fi series, revealed to his millions of TikTok followers that the Kiss Me More crooner, 26, had a crush on his Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn aka, Eddie Munson.
Without asking for Cat's permission, Schnapp, 17, shared screenshots on the internet. For his act, the Get Into It singer called him out on her social media handle and described his behavior as “borderline snake [expletive].’
Now, the Netflix star revealed that he and Cat, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, are back on speaking terms.
On Wednesday, Schnapp posted a new video on his TikTok – set to the tune of Cat's Kiss Me More and gave fans an update that everything is fine between the pair.
He captioned the video, "Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings."
Analysts were not surprised by Netflix´s choice in Microsoft because it offers fewer conflicts of interest for...
Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson recently revealed that he wants to become a father
Duke of Sussex starred in a woke campaign for $4.7 billion mental health coaching start-up 'BetterUp'
Khloe Kardashian trends on Twitter following announcement that she expecting baby with Tristan Thompson
Freida Pinto feels honoured to portray Hillary Clinton’s top aide character in TV series
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, July 18