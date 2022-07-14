Princess Beatrice spotted enjoying night out with Meghan Markle's friend

Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi met with one of Meghan Markle's closest friends last week.

The royal couple were seen having chat with fashion designer Misha Nonoo and her billionaire husband Mike Hess at Oswald's private members' club in Mayfair for a double date on Monday night.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, 33, looked chic in a black dress, while Edo rocked a navy blazer and pants paired with a white shirt.



Nonoo, who donned a monochrome stripy dress with black sandals at her meeting with the royal couple, is one of the best friends of the Duchess of Sussex. She reportedly played matchmaker to Prince Harry and Meghan who met during a blind date in 2016.



Beatrice and Edoardo are said to have left the venue just after midnight with Mike blowing a kiss to them as they departed.



Princess Beatrice has been seen on a number of social occasions in recent months including a trip to Glastonbury, Royal Ascot, and a Rolling Stones Concert in just a matter of weeks.

