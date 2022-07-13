Amber Heard’s daughter Oonagh Paige Heard named after Johnny Depp?

File Footage

Amber Heard has managed to name her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard with a name that is deeply connected to her ex-husband Johnny Depp.



While it is common knowledge that Depp chose the names for his two children Jack and Lily-Rose Depp through one of his movies, Heard might have also gone the same route, despite having no public ties to the Pirates actor.

This connection has been made by a social media user and according to YourTango, Oonagh’s name is connected to the 1985 Tom Cruise film Legend, in the same way as Lily and Jack.

The two main characters of the film are Jack and Lili but there is also another, named Oonagh.

The social media user pointed out, “There is another character, a fairy, that falls in love with Jack, can you guess what her name is?? Oonagh.”

Before concluding the user also slipped in a dig at the star and admitted, “Please tell me the chances of this because since learning this I am in awe at the level of obsession in this woman.”