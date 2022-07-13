Ed Sheeran chooses THIS unique name for second daughter

Ed Sheeran disclosed the name of his and wife Cherry Seaborn's second daughter to be Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran.

The Shape of You hit-maker's little girl's unique name is believed to hold some special meaning for the singer.

An insider told The Sun, “Ed and Cherry loved the name both in terms of what it stands for and its uniqueness.”

“Everyone thinks Jupiter works perfectly for her,” the source added.

“Behind closed doors Cherry has been gushing over becoming a mum again,” the publication further shared. “She and Ed really are a match made in heaven.'

"Their family is beautiful," it added.

Ed and Cherry welcomed their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in 2020 and secretly welcomed Jupiter earlier this year.

Announcing the birth of his new born in May 2022, Ed took to Instagram to share an image of tiny white boots.

“Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl,” he captioned the post. “We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x.”