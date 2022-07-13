Zendaya reacts to her Emmy nomination for Euphoria: Check out

Zendaya is recently over the moon as the actress has earned a total of three nominations at the Emmys.



According to Billboard, the Emmy Awards announced its list of nominations for the 2022 ceremony on Tuesday in which Euphoria bagged 16 nominations.

Interestingly, the 25-year-old managed to receive three Emmy nods this year including the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category, Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category for her work on Elliot’s song and also as an executive producer for the show.

Following the announcement of the Emmy nominations, Zendaya turned to Instagram and posted a photo of her character Rue Bennet from her hit show.

Sharing her reaction, the Spider-Man: Homecoming star captioned it, “Making this show with this cast and crew of the most incredibly talented people that I get the privilege of learning from everyday has been a highlight of my life.”

“I’m so proud to work beside you and CONGRATULATIONS! I don’t have the words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now, all I can do is say thank you with all my heart!” she wrote.

The actress also thanked everyone who was connected to the show especially the show creator Sam Levinson as well as creative collaborators Labrinth and Marcell Rev.

"We out here Emmy nominated again y’all!!!” she added.

In no time, the post garnered 3.1 million likes whereas friends and fans poured in congratulatory messages to the actress.



The Adam Project actor Mark Ruffalo commented, “Bravo.”

Halle Bailey, the singer-actress, on the other hand remarked, “So so proud.”

