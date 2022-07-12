Prince Andrew’s royal benefits ‘should be stripped’, Britons say in new poll

file footage

Prince Andrew should be ‘stripped’ off the royal benefits that he enjoys as a working royal and should also not be allowed to return to public life as a royal, a new Express UK poll has found.



The disgraced Duke of York was forced to recede from public royal life after getting caught up in a sex scandal involving his connection to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein; he was accused of engaging in illicit sex acts with a minor as well.

Despite settling his sex assault case with Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew has failed to win back his place in the royal fold; his military titles were also taken away in the wake of the trial against him.

Now, a new poll asked Britons whether Prince Andrew should be ‘kicked out’ of Windsor Castle, and about 13.6k people responded, with an overwhelming majority of Britons voting for ‘yes’.

According to Express UK, 85% of respondents said Prince Andrew should be kicked out of Windsor Castle, while just 11% said ‘no’, and the remaining three percent said they didn’t know.

The results also reflect several experts’ opinions about Prince Andrew staging a possible return to royal life, with Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer saying: “I've spoken to people in the royal circles… you know, they say he is delusional about the public's reaction to him.”

Royal expert Ingrid Seward also said that once Andrew’s older brother Prince Charles takes to the throne, he would kick Andrew out for good.

“Andrew will be financially secure but I will be very surprised if he keeps the Royal Lodge,” Seward said.