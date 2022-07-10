Britney Spears blames America for fake 'help' amid conservatorship

Britney Spears says her birth country made matters worse during conservatorship.

In an online post, the 40-year-old scathingly accused the country of bullying her on top of making her life miserable.

She wrote in a lengthy online post: “I feel like America has done a wonderful job at humiliating me …”

She continued: “I’ve never felt more bullied in my life in this country it’s insane… and come on seriously is it honestly legal to do that many documentaries about someone without their blessing at all??!

“Seriously though, think about it… I’ve never seen that many documentaries done on a person … Will Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez. Not one person on the face of this earth would people - a network, TV production or anyone for that matter - dig up that much negative footage and do your specials claiming its ‘HELPING ME.’ REALLY ???”

She went on: “It was the most insulting thing I ever saw in my life and every person I have spoken to has said it’s why the conservatorship ended … REALLY ??? That’s the saddest thing I ever saw in my life.

“So people not only get away with what they did to me, not even coming close to sharing what they really did to me, but they can expose me on such n embarrassing tone claiming its to ‘Help me’," concluded Britney.