Amber Heard screams 'mistrial' over alleged juror mix-up

Amber Heard claims her trial was polluted by a wrong juror, who came to attend a hearing.

In documents obtained by PEOPLE filed with the Circuit Court of Fairfax, Heard demands a new trial "based on newly discovered facts and information that Juror No. 15 was not the individual summoned for jury duty on April 11, 2022."

Heard's legal team alleges it was a younger person, not an older one who was summoned to be a juror for the trial.