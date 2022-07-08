Jennifer Aniston shares tragic news from 'The Morning Show'

Jennifer Aniston on Thursday revealed that a camera assistant on her show suddenly died.

In a social media statement, the "Friends" star asked her fans to donate in the fund set up for Gunner Mortensen's wife and his son.

She said, "This past week we suddenly and tragically lost Gunner Mortensen. One of the bright lights on our "The Morning Show" set."

She added, "As camera assistant he was so skilled ad dedicated to his job"

