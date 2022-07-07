Fans praise Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West for confronting paparazzi in Paris

Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter North West is supporting her mom in Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week.

On Wednesday, while the SKIMS founder, 41, made her runway debut in the Balenciaga couture show, her 9-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, took the internet by storm with her witty remarks for the paps.

Ahead of Kim’s star-studded catwalk debut, the Kardashian’s family dined at Ferdi, where West confronted paparazzi for gathering outside the restaurant to click the family.

In the video, which was shared by Instagram account @kardashiansocial, North, who was dressed in an all-black ensemble and shiny black jacket, was seen exiting the restaurant and asks the paparazzi, “Why do you have to wait for us all the time?”

Her comment drew laughter from the crowd, with one photographer saying, “Because you’re so famous! We love you, North!”

North’s witty remark to the paparazzi received massive praise on the internet with many users lauding the nine-year-old reality star for her confident attitude.

While others noticed the similarities between North and her outspoken father, Kanye West. “She’s def Kanye’s offspring,” one person commented, while another said, “She’s just being her dad’s daughter.”

“She is just like her dad, good luck to Kim when she hits the hard teen years,” wrote another user.

In addition to her eldest daughter, Kim also shares three other children – Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three – with West.