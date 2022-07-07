India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2022 on Aug 28

KARACHI: The arch-rivals Pakistan and India will clash on August 28 in the Asia Cup scheduled in Sri Lanka next month, according to media reports.
The Men in Blue are the defending champions of the tournament.
The Sri Lankan board has got a green signal from the Indian authorities regarding the team’s participation in the competition.
India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh have already sealed their spots for the tournament, while UAE, Nepal, Oman, Hong Kong and other teams will play qualifiers, which are set to begin from August 21.
Rohit Sharma’s team will be looking to avenge their shameful defeat when they were hammered by Pakistan by 10 wickets when they last met in the T20 World Cup in 2021.
The Island nation is facing an economic crisis after the default but the hosting of the Australia series gave a boost to the Sri Lankan board to organize the mega event.
