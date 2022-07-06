Kate Middleton ‘teaching etiquettes’ to her kids after Prince Louis’ Jubilee stint

file footage

Kate Middleton is said to have personally taken up the mantle of ‘teaching’ her three kids, Princes George, Louis and Princess Charlotte, ‘royal etiquettes’ with a royal expert claiming that she’s doing a wonderful job despite Louis’ Jubilee antics.



Talking to US Weekly recently, etiquette expert Mya Meier claimed that all three of the Cambridge children aren’t undergoing any etiquette training, and are instead reliant on their parents, Kate and Prince William, to teach them royal manners.

As pe Meier: “Certain times, it has actually been said and known that the children are not actually undergoing etiquette training. The Duchess of Cambridge is actually teaching them herself.”

“So, kind of how it works internally, as they are preparing to go and meet somebody or get off an airplane, then really the Duchess she has been doing a wonderful job of teaching the children, saying ‘Now, we are going to meet this person’ and ‘This is what you do’, ‘this is how you curtsy’,” Meier explained.

She then went on to say: “And what I love is that it does not seem like there is any pressure to be something they are not. These are just beautiful little children and they are showing respect and doing it in the best way the Duchess and the Duke know to teach them.”

The comments come just about a month after Kate and William’s youngest, Prince Louis, made headlines around the world for his behaviour during the Queen’s Jubilee; he pulled faces at the cameras, covered his ears up at one point, and even blew raspberries at Kate!