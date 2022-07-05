Veteran journalist Hamid Mir.

ISLAMABAD: Veteran journalist Hamid Mir on Monday said that he has seen video tapes of some PTI leaders that could not be played on television.

Speaking on “Geo Pakistan”, Hamid Mir said that they have been hearing about video tapes involving leaders of the PTI, adding, “I don't think these will be released as these video clips could not be played on TV screens.”

Referring to former judge Mohammad Arshad Malik’s case, he said that action was taken against him over the video but the footage was not appropriate to be aired.

Talking about the reports circulating in media and social media about the objectionable videos of some PTI leaders, the journalist confirmed, “I have also seen some of them which were not of Imran Khan but of some members of PTI.”





He maintained, “I was grieved when I watched the videos. I don’t think the videos could be played on TV screens.”

These video tapes may be leaked but it will be difficult to make a case against anyone on the basis of the footage, he added.

As per the judgment in Arshad Malik’s case, the SC had introduced 21 conditions to make the video or audio tape acceptable for the court, Mir said, adding that the most important condition is that the person who recorded the audio or video tape must tell the court that he recorded it and he has to give a reason for it.

He added that forensic analysis of the video or audio is also compulsory for making it acceptable as evidence in a court of law.